Commissioner Asks Officers Concerned To Ensure Early Park Rehabilitation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 10:06 PM

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has directed the officers of the concerned departments to visit Hussainabad Park on daily basis and play their active role in its rehabilitation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has directed the officers of the concerned departments to visit Hussainabad Park on daily basis and play their active role in its rehabilitation.

This he directed here on Wednesday while presiding meeting regarding rehabilitation and renovation of Rani Bagh, Shaheed-e-Millat Park and Hussainabad Park.

He said if the existing infrastructure of the park would initially be restored with proper planning for further rehabilitation and renovation in the future, then the park could be restored with its own resources.

He directed the Managing Director Wasa to provide water to Hussainabad Park in three days while the Administrator Hyderabad was directed to complete the construction of boundary wall of the park as soon as possible.

The Commissioner said that spring season has started and this is the best season for sapling the plants without wasting the time as per plan.

Hyderabad had received heavy showers during last two years and considering these experiences, no one should be allowed to damage the drains and if any institution received damages so they must be responsible to repair it immediately, he said.

Among others, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad, Deputy Director Planning and Development Sanaullah Rind, Administrator Hyderabad Safdar Bughio and Managing Director Wasa Muzaffar Memon a attended the meeting.

