Commissioner Asks Officers To Work For Providing Services To People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2022 | 12:20 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad, Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon Tuesday asked the officials concerned to play their key role in providing services of their respective departments so that the people could get maximum facilities at earliest.

Addressing a meeting here with the divisional officers of Federal and provincial government departments posted at Hyderabad, he emphasized upon the Chief Executive Officer of HESCO to avoid unnecessary load shedding and install the quality power transformers at the installations of service providers so that services including supply of water could be provided to the people in smooth direction.

He also underlined the need of averting the discontinuation of power connections without any reason in localities in order to discourage unrest among the residents.

The HESCO Chief informed the Commissioner that the Sindh Government has been requested to clear the outstanding dues of different provincial government departments.

The Commissioner also advised the SSGCL management to improve the gas supply system in order to redress the complaints of users. The SSGCL management to first obtain the NOCs from the concerned departments before laying gas pipelines, he added.

He also asked the Director General Sindh Health Services to overcome the shortage of medicines in rural and urban hospitals and ensure the attendance of staff at the health facilities.

The Commissioner on the occasion appreciated the efforts of Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Hyderabad in improving the hospital performance.

While expressing his concern over prevailing disease in animals, the Commissioner asked the Director General Livestock to ensure vaccination of animals. To a quarry, the Director General Livestock informed that the people can use the milk and meat of disease infected animals.

The Commissioner also directed the Director General Livestock to issue an advisory in respect of holding cattle piris as the ban imposed by the local government department in this regard could cause economic loss of cattle owners.

The Conservator Forest and Divisional Forest Officer also briefed the Commissioner about the progress of the spring tree plantation campaign and removal of encroachments in forest areas.

