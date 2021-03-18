Commissioner asks people to follow SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal on Thursday urged people to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) properly to keep themselves and others safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Coronavirus is a harsh reality and we have to live with it and taking proper precautions is the only way to prevent it", he said.

In a message to the citizens of Bahawalpur Division, he said the third wave of coronavirus was more dangerous and asked people to take extra care to curtail its spread. He said people of Bahawalpur need to prove themselves as a responsible citizen by following COVID-19 SOPs.

He requested people not to leave their houses needlessly and wear face masks in public places while maintaining social distance with others.

The commissioner asked shopkeepers, businessmen and transporters of the Bahawalpur division to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs especially atbusiness centers as well as at transport. He further asked shopkeepers to display 'No Mask No Service' boards prominently at their shops.

He said vaccination of senior citizens was underway in Bahawalpur and people above the age of 60 years must get themselves vaccinated.