Commissioner Asks Residents Of Katcha Areas To Immediately Shift To Relief Camps
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 11:47 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Nadeem Ahmed Abro, has issued a message for the people residing in the Katcha areas of Shaheed Benazirabad and Naushahro Feroze districts in view of the flood situation in the Indus River.
In his message, Commissioner advised that the water level in the Indus River is rising and a major flood surge is expected and for that reason, all residents of the Katcha areas should immediately shift along with their livestock, to the relief camps established by the District administration. He said that provision of food, drinking water, and other essential facilities have been ensured in these camps.
Commissioner further said that if the residents of the Katcha areas require any assistance related to boats or rescue, they should contact the relevant District Administration through the control room numbers.
In case of any emergency, residents of the Katcha areas of District Shaheed Benazirabad may contact the District Administration at control room numbers 02449370334 and 02449370336, while the people of District Naushahro Feroze may contact the DC Office Naushahro Feroze at control room number 0242920115.
APP/rzq-nsm
