Commissioner asks Revenue deptt to settle long lingering cases in court

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) ::Commissioner Dera Division Amir Latif Friday directed the district revenue department to pursue long lingering cases in the court and get those settled to address the issues of common man.

Presiding over a meeting of Revenue department here at his office, the Commissioner also directed to expedite the computerization of land record so that the problems of masses in getting computerized Fard, record of land and others could be addressed.

Earlier, the officials of Revenue department briefed the Commissioner about progress in court cases, computerization of land record, mutation cases, section-IV and other related matters.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Khalid Mehmood, Additional Deputy Commissioners of the three districts, Assistant to Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners Revenue and other officials of the revenue department.