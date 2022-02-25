UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Asks Revenue Deptt To Settle Long Lingering Cases In Court

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Commissioner asks Revenue deptt to settle long lingering cases in court

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) ::Commissioner Dera Division Amir Latif Friday directed the district revenue department to pursue long lingering cases in the court and get those settled to address the issues of common man.

Presiding over a meeting of Revenue department here at his office, the Commissioner also directed to expedite the computerization of land record so that the problems of masses in getting computerized Fard, record of land and others could be addressed.

Earlier, the officials of Revenue department briefed the Commissioner about progress in court cases, computerization of land record, mutation cases, section-IV and other related matters.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Khalid Mehmood, Additional Deputy Commissioners of the three districts, Assistant to Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners Revenue and other officials of the revenue department.

Related Topics

Man Progress Court

Recent Stories

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G Featuring 6nm 5G Master P ..

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G Featuring 6nm 5G Master Processor and Uni-Curve design

20 minutes ago
 GROUPM PAKISTAN CONNECTS BRANDS TO WIDEST NETWORK ..

GROUPM PAKISTAN CONNECTS BRANDS TO WIDEST NETWORK OF TRUSTED INFLUENCERS AND PUB ..

2 hours ago
 Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

2 hours ago
 Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader ..

Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader asks for help

3 hours ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

3 hours ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>