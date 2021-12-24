UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Asks Setting Up COVID-19 Vaccinations Camps At Public Places

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers of departments concerned to set up COVID-19 vaccination camps at the public places and ensure cent percent vaccination coverage in all districts of Hyderabad division at the earliest.

The COVID-19 vaccination camps should be set up at hospitals, marriage halls, shopping malls and other places so that maximum number of the people could be vaccinated, he directed while presiding over the meeting here at his office on Friday which reviewed the progress of vaccination against COVID-19 in all districts of Hyderabad Division.

The Commissioner maintained that no compromise on vaccination will be made and all people will be vaccinated according to guidelines of NCOC. The NCOC guidelines should be implemented in letter and spirit, he said and added that no one should be allowed to travel or enter into hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, hospitals, masajid, government department buildings as well as social and religious gatherings without vaccination.

He also directed the officers of the education department not to enroll the without vaccinated students of above 12 years or allow them to appear in the examinations. The vaccination is essential for all eligible persons whether they CNIC or not, he said and directed to carry out vaccination of the people by visiting door to door.

He also directed the officers of PPHI to accomplish the task of vaccination and submit a report to his office. Appropriate action should be initiated against those owners of marriage halls,hotels, restaurants and shopping malls who are involved in violation of standard operating procedures against COVID-19, he added.

The Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers of all districts of Hyderabad Division briefed the Commissioner about the pace of vaccination process in their respective districts.

