Commissioner asks setting up COVID Wards in public ,private hospitals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked officers of the concerned departments to set up COVID-19 Wards in public and private hospitals with round the clock availability of doctors, paramedics, ventilators and oxygen stock .

He expressed fears over increasing the numbers of COVID-19 patients in Hyderabad due to different programmes of religious gatherings on Youm-e-Ali and Jumma-tul-Wida as well as rush of Eid shopping from the people.

The Commissioner stated this while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Monday which reviewed the agenda of setting up more COVID-19 Wards in public and private hospitals.

He said that all arrangements as well as required facilities in meeting the challenge of the effects of COVID-19 should be made available so that in case of an increase in the number of patients, the administration as well as the health department could not face any inconvenience in providing better health facilities to affected people.

"Hyderabad is the second largest city of Sindh province and people from other districts also prefer to get their medical treatment from public and private hospitals of the city,"he said and added that provision of medical facilities to the people is the responsibility of the government therefore all concerned departments should make preparations in this regard.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to strictly implement the standard operating procedures and initiated legal action with imposition of fine amount to violators.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro while briefing the Commissioner informed that all Assistant Commissioners have been engaged in the field to implement the SOPs against COVID-19 while all out efforts are being made to provide maximum health facilities in the hospitals.

The representative of Liaquat University Hospital informed the Commissioner that a 32 bedded unit has been established in the Jamshoro branch of the hospital where all required facilities in ventilators and oxygen stock are available for COVID-19 patients. The completion of another COVID-19 Unit having 132 beds is in final stage and it will start functioning, he informed and added that the hospital administration is also considering converting hostels of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences into COVID Wards and Isolation centres for patients.

The Medical Superintendent Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Hospital informed the Commissioner that all available resources are being utilized to provide better medical health facilities to patients. The hospital management is conducting over one thousand COVID-19 tests on a daily basis and engaged in reducing the infection rate, he added.

The Commissioner also appealed to the people to extend their full cooperation and compliance to the SOPs in letter and spirit as there would be no other option except imposing lockdown in case of enhancement of COVID-19 patients in Hyderabad.