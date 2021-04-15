Commissioner asks shopkeepers to sell essential commodities on fixed rates

Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Thursday visited city's various markets and directed shopkeepers for selling essential commodities at government fixed rates

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Thursday visited city's various markets and directed shopkeepers for selling essential commodities at government fixed rates.

During the visit, the Commissioner said during the holy month of Ramzan, maximum relief should be provided to the people.

He warned that strict action would be taken against shopkeepers if found involved in profiteering.

He also directed the concerned officers to ensure implementation on SOPs as the third wave of Covid-19 had proved more dangerous.

Though the situation in Hyderabad is under control but people should wear masks and keep social distancing to contain COVID-19 from spreading further, Baloch stressed.