Commissioner asks sub-ordinates to improve all indicators regarding polio eradication

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked to all deputy commissioners of the division to further improve all indicators regarding polio eradication campaign in their respective districts so that the future generation could be saved from disability.

The Commissioner issued such directives while presiding over a video link meeting here on Tuesday with the deputy commissioners of Hyderabad division and the members of divisional task force on polio.

He asked the officers concerned to focus their attention towards those union councils where unsatisfactory performance is being reported. The persons who involved in negligence should be pointed out with effective action so that positive results could be achieved from low performing union councils, he added.

The Commissioner appreciated the performance of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and Deputy Commissioner Dadu Sami Ullah Nisar Ali Shaikh for achieved successful results of polio eradication campaign from January to March 2021 and announced commendation certificates for them.

The Additional Commissioner Tahir Ali Memon briefed the participants of the meeting about ongoing progress of polio eradication campaign in the division and informed that no case of polio has been reported in any part of the division during first three months of the current year.