Commissioner asks to accelerate anti-smog measures

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak called upon heads of local said departments to improve service delivery, particularly accelerate anti-smog measures.

Addressing the meeting here Wednesday, he directed to the administration of district government that no shortage of fertilizer be held at all in the district.

Anybody found violating the disciplinary measures must be dealt strictly, he said.

He also directed the relevant officers to ensure one-dish and working hours set for the functions in the marriage halls. He sought the welfare fund of government employees to be dispensed immediately.

The Commissioner asked the Local Government department to pay special attention to the sanitation and drainage works in the villages under the 'Now Village Shine' program.

He said, "Petrol pumps be given NOC according to the rules and regulations. Public toilets would be ensured at petrol pumps and signboards installed outside of the fuel outlets."

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Revenue Muhammad Tayyab, ADC General Abdul Jabbar, ADC Finance Muzaffar Khan and other relevant officers were present on the occassion.