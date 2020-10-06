Commissioner asks to achieve tree plantation target at earliest

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers of concerned departments to achieve the targets of tree plantation in suitable weather conditions so that the people could get healthy atmosphere at the earliest.The Commissioner issued these directives while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Tuesday which reviewed the pace of work regarding plantation of saplings in Hyderabad.

In order to plant suitable saplings, the Commissioner asked the officers to contact the officials of concerned departments as well experts from Sindh Agriculture University so that required goals of tree plantation could be achieved in a successful manner.

Besides ongoing work of tree plantation, the officers concerned should also prepare a comprehensive plan for organizing flower show in Hyderabad, he added. He also emphasized the need of rehabilitation of public parks and recreational spots with cleanliness of the city.

The sapling should also be planted in the premises of Shahbaz Building and Public School Latifabad, he directed and asked the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to resolve the issues of water supply and sewage of public school.The Conservator Social Forest Circle Hyderabad Zulfiqar Memon and Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro briefed the Commissioner regarding tree plantation in the district.