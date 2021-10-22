UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Asks To Activate IBA Campus At Thatta

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 08:17 PM

Commissioner asks to activate IBA Campus at Thatta

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers concerned to ensure early activation of the campus of the Institute of business Administration in Thatta so that the future generation of the district could get quality education at their nearest.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office on Friday, the Commissioner emphasized the need of the completion of the directives of Sindh Chief Secretary in this regard and directed to purchase required furniture and machinery for campus building.

While assuring the provision of all required funds for the purpose, the Commissioner also asked the management of IBA Sukkur and Chief Engineer Buildings Hyderabad to prepare a joint PC-IV so that the campus could be inaugurated at the earliest. The Deputy Commissioner Thatta should also ensured provision of all required facilities in the campus building, he added.

