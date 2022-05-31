Commissioner asks to all concerned departments to provide required facilities to GC University

Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has asked the officers of all concerned departments to ensure provision of all required facilities at Government College University Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has asked the officers of all concerned departments to ensure provision of all required facilities at Government College University Hyderabad.

The heads of WASA, HESCO, HMC and other departments should submit their reports after completion of survey regarding improvement of drainage system and electric supply at Government College University Hyderabad, he added.

The Commissioner issued such directives while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Tuesday regarding addressing the issues of the GC University.

He asked Administrator Hyderabad Shoaib Malik to ensure the repair of damaged road in front of the university as well as development of varsaity's park.

About setting up the permanent Police Post at GC University Hyderabad, the DIG Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah who was also present in the meeting asked the varsity management to select the place in this regard.

Among others, Vice Chancellor of GC University Hyderabad Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Zareef and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also attended the meeting.