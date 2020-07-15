Commissioner asks to devise mechanism for timely identification of locust

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :A mechanism is to be devised for timely identification and eradication of locust attack and all available resources to be brought into operation in this regard.

This was directed by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry while presiding over a meeting at Conference Room of his office here today.

The high-level meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Rana Saleem Khan and officers of the concerned departments.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon and Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad joined the meeting through video-link.

Commissioner said that a system should be evolved through which information of locust entering through borders can be spread effectively and timely. He said that all the machinery and equipment needed to tackle the locust attack will be provided to the concerned authorities. The meeting was briefed that anti-locust teams have been working in areas of the Cholistan where locust is present. As many as 10 camps will be set up and 2 vehicles will be available at each camp to fight against locust.