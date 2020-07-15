UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Asks To Devise Mechanism For Timely Identification Of Locust

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Commissioner asks to devise mechanism for timely identification of locust

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :A mechanism is to be devised for timely identification and eradication of locust attack and all available resources to be brought into operation in this regard.

This was directed by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry while presiding over a meeting at Conference Room of his office here today.

The high-level meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Rana Saleem Khan and officers of the concerned departments.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon and Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad joined the meeting through video-link.

Commissioner said that a system should be evolved through which information of locust entering through borders can be spread effectively and timely. He said that all the machinery and equipment needed to tackle the locust attack will be provided to the concerned authorities. The meeting was briefed that anti-locust teams have been working in areas of the Cholistan where locust is present. As many as 10 camps will be set up and 2 vehicles will be available at each camp to fight against locust.

Related Topics

Attack Vehicles Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Cholistan All

Recent Stories

Gold prices go up as 24 Karat gold increases by 40 ..

2 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan Debuts an Expanded Range of QLED TVs ..

33 minutes ago

‘Julphar’ rights issue oversubscribed by 2.3 t ..

36 minutes ago

SC indicts Afgha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza for anti-ju ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million calls in Q2

51 minutes ago

Babar Azam e-meets eight-year-old fan

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.