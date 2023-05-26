UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Asks To Intensify Anti-narcotics Operation In Hyderabad Division

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon on Friday directed all Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police of the division to intensify ongoing anti-narcotics operations in their respective districts so that the menace of narcotics could be eradicated from the society

He issued such directives while presiding over a meeting to review anti-narcotics operations at his main office.

He issued such directives while presiding over a meeting to review anti-narcotics operations at his main office.

The DIG Hyderabad Syed Pir Mohammad Shah, Additional Commissioner II Hyderabad Shaikh Muhammad Rafiq, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and SP City Alina Rajper attended the meeting in person while Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of remaining districts of the division participated in the meeting through videolink.

The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners and SSPs to hold meetings regarding ongoing anti-narcotics operations every week.

He also appealed to media persons to sensitize the masses about the dangerous and deadly effects of narcotics use and also to highlight the ongoing anti-narcotics operations by the divisional and district administrations for eradication of this menace.

He underlined the need of organizing seminars and other awareness programmes in collaboration with social welfare organizations and educational institutions so that every member of the society could play his due role for elimination of narcotics business in the division.

The DIG Hyderabad Pir Mohammad Shah also issued directives to Police officers regarding unearthing of narcotics pedaling and dens in their respective jurisdictions.

The meeting was informed that joint operations of the police and administration in Hyderabad Division remained continued in all districts of Hyderabad division with recovery of huge quantities of narcotic goods, unearthing of dens and arrest of drug traffickers.

