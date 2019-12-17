UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Asks To Make Vegetable Market Auction Platform Functional

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 05:11 PM

Commissioner asks to make vegetable market auction platform functional

The Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the district administration Hyderabad to make the auction platform of new vegetable market functional so that trade activities could be started in the market without any further delay

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the district administration Hyderabad to make the auction platform of new vegetable market functional so that trade activities could be started in the market without any further delay.

All hurdles being faced in making the new vegetable market functional should be resolved with submission of final report, he directed while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Tuesday which reviewed the progress of shifting of vegetable market at the new infrastructure near Hala Naka Hyderabad.

The Commissioner asked the Director Agriculture Shoukat Hussain Mastoi to set last date for starting trade activities in the newly established vegetable market with intimation to allotees through advertisement from Sindh Information Department, he said and added that after passage of due date, the allotment of shops and storages of allotees should be cancelled.

He also directed the district administration to impose Section 144 Cr.P.C. banning activities in the old vegetable market.

The Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Abro urged the Commissioner for resolving the issue of traffic jam around the old vegetable market. With shifting of trade activities to new vegetable market, the citizens would take sigh of relief, she said and assured that the district administration would extend all out support to departments concerned in this regard.

Related Topics

Sindh Agriculture Traffic Hyderabad Progress Hala Market All From

Recent Stories

IACAD releases new title for Arabic language learn ..

1 minute ago

“Neither my father went on student visa nor he w ..

2 minutes ago

Emirates appoints new Vice President for Pakistan

10 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen calls for cultural vision to challeng ..

10 minutes ago

Rs 7.254 billion allocated for electricity install ..

5 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.