Commissioner asks to make vegetable market auction platform functional

The Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the district administration Hyderabad to make the auction platform of new vegetable market functional so that trade activities could be started in the market without any further delay

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the district administration Hyderabad to make the auction platform of new vegetable market functional so that trade activities could be started in the market without any further delay.

All hurdles being faced in making the new vegetable market functional should be resolved with submission of final report, he directed while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Tuesday which reviewed the progress of shifting of vegetable market at the new infrastructure near Hala Naka Hyderabad.

The Commissioner asked the Director Agriculture Shoukat Hussain Mastoi to set last date for starting trade activities in the newly established vegetable market with intimation to allotees through advertisement from Sindh Information Department, he said and added that after passage of due date, the allotment of shops and storages of allotees should be cancelled.

He also directed the district administration to impose Section 144 Cr.P.C. banning activities in the old vegetable market.

The Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Abro urged the Commissioner for resolving the issue of traffic jam around the old vegetable market. With shifting of trade activities to new vegetable market, the citizens would take sigh of relief, she said and assured that the district administration would extend all out support to departments concerned in this regard.