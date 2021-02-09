Commissioner asks to monitor price of commodities, cleanliness situation

MINGORA, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) ::Commissioner Malakand Syed Zaheerul islam here Tuesday held meeting to review administrative matters and directed officials to monitor prices of commodities in all the markets on daily basis.

The meeting was briefed about controlling food prices, improvement in cleanliness condition, removal of encroachments, retrieving government land and holding of regular open Kacheris in all the districts.

Zaheerul Islam said that government approved pricelist should be displayed on prominent places for the convenience of the public. He said land mafia should avoid malpractice otherwise they would be dealt with iron hands.

He directed concerned staff for proper arrangements of disposal of harmful waste in tourist places especially in Kalam, Malam Jabba and Kumrat and also directed Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) to monitor of cleanliness situation in public places.

Commissioner Malakand while reviewing afforestation of the area said that special attention should be paid for tree plantation in urban areas and directed the concerned departments to help out district administration in protecting the trees and preventing deforestation.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan, Deputy Commissioner Shangla Hamid-ur-Rehman, Deputy Commissioner Buner Nasrullah, Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Saadat Hassan, Deputy Commissioner Upper Dir Shahab Hamid, Deputy Commissioner Chitral Lower Hassan Abid and other officers.