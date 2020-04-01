Commissioner asks to prepare transparent lists of daily wagers, affected by Covid-19: Commissioner Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer ul islam Wednesday said government is committed to resolve issues of the masses during this crucial situation and the Commissioner ordered the concerned department to prepare transparent lists of daily wagers in all districts of the region who have been affected by coronavirus threat.

Syed Zaheer ul Islam, while chairing a high-level meeting, directed district administrations and food department to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers.

All Deputy Commissioners have to ensure the provision of food items and other essential commodities to the people in their respective districts, adding the commissioner said.

He further said that all DC should take strict action against hoarders and profiteers, prepare transparent lists of daily wagers who have been affected by the lockdown and the threat of coronavirus, those would be sent to the provincial government for the provision of the relief package.

The commissioner directed DCs and District Health Officers (DHO) of Hazara to stay alert and vigilant, provide the best possible facilities at all quarantine centers and launch an awareness campaign to aware people about the coronavirus danger and the precautionary measures to overcome the outbreak.

In the meeting Brig. Wasi, Col. Azeem, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman, DCs of all districts of Hazara division, DHOs, Medical Officers (MS) of all district Headquarters Hospitals, representatives of World Health Organization (WHO), Dean Ayub Medical College (AMC) Dr. Omer Farooq were also present.