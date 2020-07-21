UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Asks Ulema To Spread Peace, Harmony Among Ummah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:00 PM

Commissioner asks Ulema to spread peace, harmony among Ummah

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that Ulema should use pulpit (Minbar-o-Mehraab) for spreading peace and harmony among Muslim Ummah.

Addressing the Divisional Peace Committee at conference room of his office here , he said that coronavirus SOPs must be observed during Eid-ul-Azha congregations and sacrificing of animals.

He said that the collection of animal hides must also be done according to the set rules and regulations.

He said that Ashura of Moharam-ul-Haram will also be observed according to the government's instructions.

The meeting was attended by Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Sohaib Ashraf, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad, Member Council of Islamic Ideology Malik Allah Bakhsh Kulyar and Ulema of various sects. Ulema affirmed that government's directions will be followed during Eid-ul-Azha and Moharram-ul-Haram.

