Commissioner asks WASA management to ensure recovery system effective

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the management of Water and Sanitation Agency to ensure outstanding dues and water bills recovery system more effective in order to resolve the issues on permanent basis.

The Commissioner emphasized this while presiding over a meeting with WASA management here at his office on Monday to discuss agenda of preparation of comprehensive strategy for recovery of outstanding dues of the organization.

He asked the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to extend full cooperation with WASA management for recovery of outstanding dues from the government departments so that WASA could overcome its financial constraints.

According to official handout, besides the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the meeting which also attended by the Additional Commissioner-I Syed Sajjad Haider, Managing Director WASA Muzaffar Memon and Additional Managing Director Saleemuddin focused its all attention towards recovery of outstanding dues of the organization.

However, the participants of the meeting were reluctant to make any strategy for supply of clean and safe drinking water to the citizens who have been forced by WASA officials to use unsafe, unclean and contaminated water since last many months.