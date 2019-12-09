UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Asks WASA To Conduct Official Water Connections Physical Survey

Mon 09th December 2019

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the management of Water and Sanitation Agency Hyderabad to conduct physical survey of 470 water connections of official properties and submit a report at the earliest so that assessment of outstanding dues against these connections could be made for payment well in time

The WASA management should conduct physical survey of these water connections of official properties at taluka level along with the district administration Hyderabad, the Commissioner issued such directives while presiding over the meeting with WASA officers here at his office on Monday.

He asked the officers concerned to avert any negligence in the regard so that effective measures could be adopted in bringing out WASA from financial crisis and make it an effective organisation.

The Managing Director WASA assured the commissioner that all out efforts would be made to complete physical survey in time with the coordination of the district administration.

Among others, Additional Commissioner-I Syed Sajjad Haider Shah and Deputy Director Planning and Development Muatasam Abbasi were also present in the meeting.

