Open Menu

Commissioner Assigned Additional Charge Of DG PDA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Commissioner assigned additional charge of DG PDA

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has assigned the additional charge of Director General Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to the Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has assigned the additional charge of Director General Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to the Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair.

A notification issued from the Establishment Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday said the Additional Director General (Horticulture) Peshawar Development Authority, Riaz Ali Khan has been relieved from the Additional charge of Director General Peshawar Development Authority.

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair will look after the responsibilities of Director General Peshawar Development Authority, the notification said.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From Government

Recent Stories

SCFD hosts Financial Forum 2023 with emphasis on d ..

SCFD hosts Financial Forum 2023 with emphasis on digital gateways

48 seconds ago
 Cold-blooded murder of Hardeep Singh in Canada exp ..

Cold-blooded murder of Hardeep Singh in Canada exposed Delhi's ugly face before ..

7 minutes ago
 Governor chairs senate meeting of AWKUM, suggests ..

Governor chairs senate meeting of AWKUM, suggests measures to overcome financial ..

7 minutes ago
 Pesco to reduce load shedding in areas of maximum ..

Pesco to reduce load shedding in areas of maximum recovery

13 minutes ago
 Man arrested for murder attempt on his brother in ..

Man arrested for murder attempt on his brother in law

13 minutes ago
 Charles III welcomed in France for first visit as ..

Charles III welcomed in France for first visit as king

13 minutes ago
Most wanted dacoit killed in encounter with police ..

Most wanted dacoit killed in encounter with police

13 minutes ago
 AIIB’s debut operational office opens in Abu Dha ..

AIIB’s debut operational office opens in Abu Dhabi

31 minutes ago
 Woman killed over old enmity

Woman killed over old enmity

21 minutes ago
 Court halts Arshad Sharif case proceedings due to ..

Court halts Arshad Sharif case proceedings due to witnesses' absence

11 minutes ago
 US Fed likely to pause rate hikes and raise growth ..

US Fed likely to pause rate hikes and raise growth forecast

21 minutes ago
 McIlroy set to participate in DP World Tour Champi ..

McIlroy set to participate in DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan