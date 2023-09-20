Commissioner assigned additional charge of DG PDA

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has assigned the additional charge of Director General Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to the Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair.

A notification issued from the Establishment Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday said the Additional Director General (Horticulture) Peshawar Development Authority, Riaz Ali Khan has been relieved from the Additional charge of Director General Peshawar Development Authority.

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair will look after the responsibilities of Director General Peshawar Development Authority, the notification said.