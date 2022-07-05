Commissioner assumes additional charge as Chairman education board

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar took additional charge as the Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bahawalpur on Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar took additional charge as the Chairman board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bahawalpur on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Controller Examinations Prof. Asma Qasim, Secretary Board of Education Prof. Shamshad Akhtar, former Chairman Board Prof. Dr. Mazhar Saeed were also present.

Secretary Board briefed the Commissioner Bahawalpur Division about the ongoing examinations of the first year.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said that all resources should be utilized for conducting the examinations transparently. All officers and employees should perform their duties with dedication and honesty. He said that it's our responsibility to provide the new generation with education and prepare them to face the challenges of the future.