Commissioner Assumes Charge Of Administrator Metropolitan Corporation

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2022 | 03:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division Amir Khattak has taken over the charge of Administrator Metropolitan Corporation (MC) Multan.

A meeting of Metropolitan Corporation officials led by Commissioner was held here in which he has given ultimatum to rectify the affairs of MC.

He directed MC officials to take steps for public welfare and gave relief to the citizens by eliminating corruption and red tape culture from corporation.

Mr Khattak further said that the work on beautification of the city and development projects will be intensified and ordered installation of street lights and elimination of encroachments on priority basis.

He directed the officials to make payments after complete physical audit of development schemes.

Commissioner also directed crackdown against illegal maps and commercialization and functioning of all water filtration plants.

On this occasion, CEO Metropolitan Corporation Chaudhary Farmaish Ali and other officers were present.

