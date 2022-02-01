Commissioner assumes DG Rawalpindi Development Authority charge

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal here on Tuesday assumed the charge of Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal here on Tuesday assumed the charge of Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

He also visited different departments of RDA and was given a detailed briefing on development schemes.

On the occasion, he said that the work on mega projects of Rawalpindi city including Ring Road, Kutchery Chowk and others should be accelerated.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure quality and transparency in development schemes.

He further said that all-out efforts should be made to complete development projects within stipulated time frame to provide relief to the citizens.

He said that all the officers to remain in the field and make the monitoring system effective.