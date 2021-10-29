UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Assures Cooperation For M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway Project Completion By Removing All Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 05:49 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has announced to extend full cooperation from administration to concerned departments for resolving all issues which creating hurdles in early completion of national level important Sukkur Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) Project

Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has announced to extend full cooperation from administration to concerned departments for resolving all issues which creating hurdles in early completion of national level important Sukkur Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) Project.

The Commissioner held out such assurance while addressing the meeting here at his office on Friday which discussed issues related to land acquisition in Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Matiari districts for completion of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) Project.

The Commissioner said that M-6 Project is an important national project and the administrations concerned are ready to play vital role in this regard by extending full cooperation to concerned departments and resolving all issues and hurdled in accordance to law.

He asked the Director Settlement Survey and Land Record Sindh to notify teams for Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Matiari districts for provision of technical assistance in respect of survey of land to National Highway Authority. He also directed to hold weekly meeting with officers concerned so that all legal issues and hurdles could be resolve in this regard.

The Commissioner also directed the deputy commissioners of three districts to form their teams and provide all assistance to departments' concerned for early completion of the project.

He also asked the officers of National Highway Authority (NHA) to avoid changing of alignments and submit a final alignment in order to avert legal complications in this regard. The NHA officers informed the Commissioners that NHA has been engaged in conducting model study along with National Engineering Services Pakistan and after completion of the study, the submission of final alignment could be made possible for them.

The Project Director and General Manager NHA for M-6 gave detailed presentation to the Commissioner regarding measures so far been made for completion of the project.

The meeting was attended among others by the Additional Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Sajjad Haider Shah, Director Settlement Survey and Land Record Sindh Umer Farooq Billu, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Captain (Retd) Fareeduddin Mustafa.

More Stories From Pakistan

