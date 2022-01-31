UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Assures Family Of Slain Priest To Arrest Culprits Involved In His Murder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2022 | 02:39 PM

Commissioner assures family of slain priest to arrest culprits involved in his murder

On the directives of Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Monday visited residence of priest William Siraj who was killed yesterday and offered condolences to his family members

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :On the directives of Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Monday visited residence of priest William Siraj who was killed yesterday and offered condolences to his family members.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (Retd) Khalid Mehmood and Additional Assistant Commissioner Adil Wasim. Commissioner Peshawar and Deputy Commissioner both assured the family of the deceased and the Christian community that culprits involved in the killing of the priest will be brought to justice at the earliest.

They assured that KP government is taking all possible steps for the security of Christians and other minority communities in the province. They thanked the Christian community for showing responsibility to end their protest over murder of Pastor William Siraj and assured them of all possible cooperation. Gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on the car on ring-road, killing Pastor William as he was coming home from Church on Sunday along with another cleric who was injured.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Peshawar Fire Protest Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minority Car Sunday Church Christian Family All From Government

Recent Stories

Balochistan govt allocates Rs 2 bln endowment fund ..

Balochistan govt allocates Rs 2 bln endowment fund for vocational training

2 minutes ago
 Christian Eriksen signs for Premier League side Br ..

Christian Eriksen signs for Premier League side Brentford: club

2 minutes ago
 Master plans of 80 major cities to be completed by ..

Master plans of 80 major cities to be completed by 2022: Amin Aslam

2 minutes ago
 SEAD announces Astrophotography Contest for space ..

SEAD announces Astrophotography Contest for space enthusiasts

16 minutes ago
 Russian Lower House May Discuss Possible Recogniti ..

Russian Lower House May Discuss Possible Recognition of Donbas Republics Feb 14 ..

16 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid says armed forces will confront the ..

Sheikh Rashid says armed forces will confront the menace of terrorism

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>