Commissioner assures full cooperation to the business community

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatta on Thursday assured the business community that city's issues regarding the encroachment, cleanliness, and streetlights were being solved on priority.

He said that an anti-encroachment campaign launched by the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation was underway while faulty streetlights were being made functional, adding, "All possible steps are being taken to make the city waste-free, and there would be zero tolerance on the issue of cleanliness.," President Traders Association, Punjab Sharjil Mir quoted the Commissioner as saying.

Talking to APP, Mir said that he has discussed the problems being faced by the traders with Commissioner at his office, who assured full cooperation with the business community.

Sharjil admitted that drive traffic flow had become better due to the anti-encroachment drive, but there is a need to do more work in this regard./395