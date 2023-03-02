UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Assures Full Cooperation To The Business Community

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Commissioner assures full cooperation to the business community

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatta on Thursday assured the business community that city's issues regarding the encroachment, cleanliness, and streetlights were being solved on priority.

He said that an anti-encroachment campaign launched by the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation was underway while faulty streetlights were being made functional, adding, "All possible steps are being taken to make the city waste-free, and there would be zero tolerance on the issue of cleanliness.," President Traders Association, Punjab Sharjil Mir quoted the Commissioner as saying.

Talking to APP, Mir said that he has discussed the problems being faced by the traders with Commissioner at his office, who assured full cooperation with the business community.

Sharjil admitted that drive traffic flow had become better due to the anti-encroachment drive, but there is a need to do more work in this regard./395

Related Topics

Business Punjab Traffic Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

ECP decides to train staff for general elections f ..

ECP decides to train staff for general elections from next week

9 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Auth ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade

56 minutes ago
 Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

57 minutes ago
 DMCC Crypto Centre, DWF Labs collaborate to attrac ..

DMCC Crypto Centre, DWF Labs collaborate to attract a new stream of crypto firms ..

57 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SRTIP &#039;F ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SRTIP &#039;Free Zone Authority&#039;

57 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre confirms successf ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre confirms successful launch of Zayed Ambition 2

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.