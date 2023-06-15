UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Assures Issues' Resolution Of Small Industrial Estate Phase II

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Commissioner assures issues' resolution of Small Industrial Estate Phase II

Commissioner Hazara Division Amir Sultan Thursday assured Small Industrial Estate Phase II representatives of grievances' resolution at the earliest

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Amir Sultan Thursday assured Small Industrial Estate Phase II representatives of grievances' resolution at the earliest.

"Small Industries Phase II will play a key role in eradicating poverty and unemployment," said the commissioner while talking to the media during his visit to the area.

On the occasion, the President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abbottabad Haji Iftikhar Ahmed was also present.

The commissioner said that the establishment of industries and provision of facilities are essential for the development of the country.

He said that the cooperation of local traders and the provision of land are crucial for Small Industries Phase 2.

Aamir Sultan Tareen stated that the establishment of an industrial area benefits the local and regional people by providing business opportunities and rewarding labour.

He added that all the administrative issues will be resolved by gaining the trust of the provincial government for the establishment of Small Industries Phase 2.

Earlier, the President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abbottabad Haji Iftikhar Ahmed Khan briefed Commissioner Aamir Sultan on the issues related to Small Industries and made him aware of the current challenges.

Related Topics

Resolution Business Abbottabad Visit Chamber Iftikhar Ahmed Commerce Media All Government Industry Labour

Recent Stories

20 illegal commercial buildings sealed

20 illegal commercial buildings sealed

19 minutes ago
 Caretaker minister visits Pehur High Level Canal E ..

Caretaker minister visits Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project

16 minutes ago
 Chopra wants Pak-India series as part of WTC

Chopra wants Pak-India series as part of WTC

16 minutes ago
 Man using hands-free on railway track crushed to d ..

Man using hands-free on railway track crushed to death

16 minutes ago
 Senate continues debate on budget 2023-24

Senate continues debate on budget 2023-24

16 minutes ago
 Romania Wants Ban on Ukrainian Grain Extended Unti ..

Romania Wants Ban on Ukrainian Grain Extended Until December 31 - Minister of Ag ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.