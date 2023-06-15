Commissioner assures issues' resolution of Small Industrial Estate Phase II

Commissioner Hazara Division Amir Sultan Thursday assured Small Industrial Estate Phase II representatives of grievances' resolution at the earliest

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Amir Sultan Thursday assured Small Industrial Estate Phase II representatives of grievances' resolution at the earliest.

"Small Industries Phase II will play a key role in eradicating poverty and unemployment," said the commissioner while talking to the media during his visit to the area.

On the occasion, the President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abbottabad Haji Iftikhar Ahmed was also present.

The commissioner said that the establishment of industries and provision of facilities are essential for the development of the country.

He said that the cooperation of local traders and the provision of land are crucial for Small Industries Phase 2.

Aamir Sultan Tareen stated that the establishment of an industrial area benefits the local and regional people by providing business opportunities and rewarding labour.

He added that all the administrative issues will be resolved by gaining the trust of the provincial government for the establishment of Small Industries Phase 2.

Earlier, the President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abbottabad Haji Iftikhar Ahmed Khan briefed Commissioner Aamir Sultan on the issues related to Small Industries and made him aware of the current challenges.