Commissioner assures launching schemes under repair ,maintenance programme

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has assured repairs of all damaged roads and buildings under maintenance and repair programme so that the commuters could get better communication facility in the division

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has assured repairs of all damaged roads and buildings under maintenance and repair programme so that the commuters could get better communication facility in the division.

These roads and buildings received damages as a result of recent unprecedented heavy rains, the Commissioner informed while presiding over a meeting of Divisional and SITE Committee here at his office on Wednesday.

He informed that after completion of survey, the schemes of District and SITE Committee, District Provincial Highways and District Provincial Buildings departments will be submitted to higher authorities for approval and grant of funds under M&R 2020-2021.

He asked the Deputy Commissioners and officers of concerned departments to complete the survey and enlist the damaged roads in the schemes on priority basis.

After approval and grant of funds, all schemes should be completed in time, he added.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioners to regularly hold meetings of respective District and SITE Committees and personally monitor the work with proper utilization of funds on schemes.

He also directed them to save the date of losses assessment and relief work for rain affected people of their respective districts and also submit their recommendations for preparation of rain affected agriculture fields for Rabbi crops so that they same could be forwarded to authorities concerned for further necessary action.

