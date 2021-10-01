Commissioner assures Mohmand jirga of resolving issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Friday presided over a grand jirga of Mohmand tribe headed by Yaseen Mohmand here.

The Jirga discussed in detail matters pertaining to non-availability of internet facility, difficulty in acquiring domicile, CNIC, missing facilities at schools and other issues in Mohmand district.

The Commissioner, on the occasion, issued on-the-spot directive on some of the demands and assured the jirga to address the rest of the issues on priority basis.

Addressing the grand jirga, the Commissioner said after assuming the charge he paid the first visit to Mohmand district.

He thanked the jirga members for their visit to Commissioner House and assured complete cooperation to them in resolving their issues.

Later, the jirga members presented traditional shawl and turban to the Commissioner and thanked him for assurance to address problems of the Mohmand people.