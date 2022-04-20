Commissioner assures PHC of stern actions against profiteers during Ramadan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :In a case regarding price hiking during the holy month of Ramadan, the Commissioner Peshawar Division, Deputy Commissioner and Secretary food on Wednesday appeared before the Peshawar High Court (PHC) wherein a detailed report regarding steps and actions taken against artificial price hiking during Ramadan was presented.

The court was told that following directive of the honorable court, a special drive against profiteers was launched in Ramadan. During the campaign a total of 778 stores were inspected and 98 were sealed for overcharging the customers.

The Commissioner further told the court that 102 FIRs were registered against the shopkeepers involved in artificial price hiking. He assured the court that actions against the profiteers will continue against profiteers without any break during the holy month.

Chief Justice PHC, Justice Qaisar Rasheed directed the authorities to take further strict actions against the hoarders and seal their business places under strict laws to contain the trend of price hike.

He said that such actions should not be limited for one time but continue till achieving the desired objective. The court said Eid ul Fitar was fast approaching and proving relief to the poor should be our prime responsibility.

Commissioner Peshawar told the court that government has provided a subsidy of Rs 2.5 billion to control the prices of daily-use items. He said a ten-kg bag of wheat flour is being sold at Rs 400 in the province adding the Punjab has fixed this price just the other day while in KP this price was implemented from the first day of Ramadan.

The court while adjourning the hearing for Tuesday asked the officers to come with more positive reports on next hearing.