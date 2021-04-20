UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Assures Resolution Of Public Concerns On Suki Kinari Hydropower Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 09:51 PM

Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud Tuesday assured that public concerns and issues related to Suki Kinari hydropower project would be resolved amicably while the project would be completed immediately

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud Tuesday assured that public concerns and issues related to Suki Kinari hydropower project would be resolved amicably while the project would be completed immediately.

While addressing a meeting on the Suki Kinari Hydropower Project here at Commissioner House, he said Suki Kinari Hydropower project was a national level project.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Population Welfare Ahmed Hussain Shah apprised the Commissioner of the public concerns regarding non-provision of compensation and imposition of Section-IV prepared by the Department of Revenue and Hydropower and the Department of Communications and Public Works.

After a detailed briefing on the hydropower project, the commissioner said that in order to resolve the problems of the local people, a committee would be constituted which would be headed by public representatives Ahmed Hussain Shah MPA, Saleh Khan MNA and the members including Commissioner Hazara, Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Dr Qasim Ali Khan and officials of Hydro and others.

The committee would find an immediate solution to this problem of local people so that this project could be completed soon and the affected people could be compensated accordingly.

He said all rights of the affected people would be paid immediately so that they could hand over the possession of lands to the concerned government authorities.

Member National Assembly Saleh Khan, Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Dr Qasim Ali Khan, Hydro officials and others were also present in the meeting.

