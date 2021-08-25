UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Assures Resolution Of Traders' Issue

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Khan Mehsud Wednesday assured trading community of resolution of their problems on priority and no one would be harassed.

Talking to a delegation of the Hotel and Restaurants Association that called on him here, he said that all those genuine demands that come under his ambit would be accepted and in the larger interest of the residents.

The delegation headed by the provincial president, Hotel and Restaurants Association, Habibullah Zahid was consisted of Sheikh Abdul Haq and Mohammad Wazir.

During meeting, the delegation told the commissioner that all hotels and restaurants were implementing Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit and no one was allowed to enter their premises without wearing safety mask.

Furthermore, they said that social distancing was also being observed during dinning while all employees of their hotels and restaurants had taken vaccines.

Similarly, they also told that hotels and restaurants had abandoned the use of polythene bags and assured the commissioner that the violators of the official directives would be discouraged and they would also be stripped of their very membership.

