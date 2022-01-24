UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Assures Timely Completion Of BIE

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2022 | 08:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has said that the problems of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry would be solved on priority basis. All resources will be utilized for the construction and completion of Industrial Estate Bahawalpur, he expressed while talking to a delegation of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCI) headed by its Senior Vice President Ahmed Jabbar at the Commissioner's Office on Monday.

General Secretary Bahawalpur Industrial Estate (BIE) Syed Abeer Haider, Project Director BIE Omar Farooq, Marketing Officer BIE Sami Khan, and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia were also present on the occasion.

Project Director Omar Farooq briefed the Commissioner about the construction work of Phase-I of Industrial Estate and mentioned the problems related to the construction process.

The Commissioner directed to complete the construction work of Phase-I within the specific time. He was informed about the estimated cost of construction work of Phase-II. The Commissioner assured the delegation of all possible cooperation for the release of funds for the development of the BIE Phase.

