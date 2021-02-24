Commissioner assures to address issues of Public School Hyderabad

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has assured to make Public School Latifabad Hyderabad a self sufficient institution with provision of all required facilities and addressing longstanding issues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has assured to make Public School Latifabad Hyderabad a self sufficient institution with provision of all required facilities and addressing longstanding issues.

Public School Hyderabad is a historical and important educational institution and a Memorandum of Understanding signed with IBA Sukkur was aimed to bring improvement in this institution, he said and added that the bailout package which granted by Sindh government will help in resolving longstanding issues of the school.

The Commissioner expressed these remarks here on Wednesday while presiding over a meeting regarding problems of Public School Hyderabad.

In view of the current financial problems, the meeting discussed issues of enhancing the salaries of teachers, recommendations of Human Resource Committee and recruitment of teachers in future.

The Commissioner emphasized that the school should be run at the pattern of IBA Sukkur Community Colleges and all the recommendations should be brought before the Board of Governors of Public Schools so that better decisions could be made for the improvement of Public Schools.

He maintained that no compromise should be made on the improvement of education in the school. The school fee is less than other schools therefore it should be increased with consultation so that the financial problems of the school could be resolved", he added.

The meeting decided to recruit teachers on merit and through selection board. The Commissioner said that recommendations should be brought in the board to make the salary structure of Public School employees equal to IBA community colleges.

He said that the image of the school should be improved which depends on imparting better education. He said that the grading system in the school should be changed and the teachers who are still working should be promoted on the recommendations of the promotion committee.

He paid tribute to Founder of IBA Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui for his services to education.

Among others, the Chairman HR Committee Muhammad Humayun Khan, Principal Public School Imran Ali Larik, Noor sher and Assistant Commissioner Surhan Abro were also attended the meeting.