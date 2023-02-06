UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Assures To Play Role In Release Of CCRI's Pending Salaries

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023

Commissioner assures to play role in release of CCRI's pending salaries

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak assured employees of Central Cotton Research Institute to play a role in conveying their message to high-ups for the release of salaries pending for the last eight months.

Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) is one of the leading institutions for research on cotton.

About 1,100 employees of the institute were awaiting salaries for the past eight months. For the last many days, employees were staging protests for the release of their salaries.

A delegation of CCRI officials met the commissioner in that regard and requested him to play a role in conveying their concerns to the top brass. The commissioner assured the delegation of his cooperation and hoped that there would be positive progress as he would relay employees' voices to higher authorities.

