Commissioner assures to resolve 33-year old dispute of Regi affectees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair on Wednesday said the dispute of three zones of Regi Model Town has been pending for the last 33 years and will be resolved impeccably very soon.

Announcing to visit the disputed zones of the area, the Commissioner said he would meet the people of Koki Khel and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) officers to resolve this long-standing issue.

He said this during a grand meeting, held to review the 33-year-old pending issues of the land ownership of Regi Model Town zones 1,2 and 4. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Additional Director General Regi Model Town and officers of PDA and affectees of the Regi Model Town.

At the meeting, the Additional Director General who is also in-charge of the Regi Model Town gave a detailed briefing on issues related to the disputes of land ownership of the town.

The affectees told the Commissioner that they had purchased plots in Regi Model Town some 33 years ago however due to the disputes between the PDA and Koki Khel tribe, they were still not awarded the ownership of their plots. They appealed to the Commissioner to take a personal interest in resolving this issue.

The Commissioner while addressing the meeting expressed the resolve that he will take a personal interest in resolving this long-standing issue. He announced that next week he would personally visit the disputed 1, 2 and 4 zones of the town. He said he would also meet with representatives of Koki Khel and officers of the PDA to resolve this issue on an urgent basis.

He said that a joint meeting of the PDA administration and Koki Khel would also be called so that the point of view of both sides could be heard. He assured the affected people that their due rights will be given to them and no injustice would take place in this case.