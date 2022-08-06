UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Attends Flag Hoisting Ceremony Organized By Traders

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2022 | 01:41 AM

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Friday said freedom was a blessing and it would be celebrated in a grand manner

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Friday said freedom was a blessing and it would be celebrated in a grand manner.

Addressing a flag hoisting ceremony as a chief guest, organized by Tariq Road Traders Alliance, the commissioner said Pakistan was blessed with countless blessings.

He said the independent state was the result of great sacrifices of our elders.

"We would serve our country day and night and will leave no stone unturned for its protection." On the occasion, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon and Haji Hanif Tayyab hoisted the flag while people chanted slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.

Earlier, prominent business leader Zubair Motiwala, Karachi Chamber of Commerce President Idrees Memon and Ilyas Memon welcomed the Commissioner Karachi.

At the end of the ceremony, prayers were also offered for the progress and prosperity of the country.

