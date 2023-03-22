UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Attends Reception Of Hindu Community

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Commissioner attends reception of Hindu community

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari on Wednesday said that the minority community was playing an important role in the construction and development of the country

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari on Wednesday said that the minority community was playing an important role in the construction and development of the country.

He said while addressing the reception given by Hindu Panchayat Larkana, at Hindu Dahramshala.

He said that the minority community has equal rights and we consider them as our brothers, it was our duty to take care of them and they were being provided with all kinds of protection.

On this occasion, he asked the minority community to show their religious brotherhood by setting up cheap stalls of common consumption items in the auspicious month of Ramadan.

On this occasion, Chairman Hindu Panchayat Larkana, Dr. Dharam Pal presented Community leader the problems of the community, which the commissioner asked to solve the problem.

Panchayat leader Novel Rai welcomed the guests and presented them traditional gift of Ajrak and Sindh Topi.

Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Larkana Ghulam Sarwar Abro, Wali Ram, Nanak Ram, Dr. Ashok, Naresh Kumar,Darshan Lal, Ajit Kumar, Suresh Kumar, Dr. Gul, Johar Lal and others were present on this occasion.

