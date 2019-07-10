UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Bahawalpur Asks Officers To Improve Service Delivery

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 06:37 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal has asked the administrative officers to improve their performance of their respective departments in order to provide better facilities to the masses.

He was presiding over a meeting at his office here today along with Additional Secretary Service and General Administration Department Punjab Nauman Yousuf.

He said that officers should improve service delivery through better assessment of the performance of their departments.

Additional Secretary S&GAD briefed the meeting about the performance of various departments in the province.

He said that the latest technology will be utilized to improve the functionality of departments with the help of Punjab Information Technology board. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada, and Director Development and Fiancne Nousheen Malik.

