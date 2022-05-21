UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Bahawalpur Assumes Charge

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2022 | 09:17 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Newly posted Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Jahangir Anwar Raja assumed charge of his office on Saturday.

He presided over a high-level meeting through video-link, attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalanagar Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Mehtab Waseem Azhar and other officers who briefed Commissioner about ongoing development projects in their respective districts and performance of various departments.

Commissioner directed to complete the ongoing projects in time and ensure high quality of work, adding that all-out efforts must be done to provide relief to the masses.

