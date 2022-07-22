Commissioner Bahawalpur condoles with Ajmal Bhatti

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur division, Raja Jahangir Anwar expressed his deep sorrow and grief over demise of brother of Secretary Energy Punjab, Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti.

According to an official press release issued here, Commissioner Bahawalpur division, Raja Jahangir Anwar along with Assistant Commissioner (General), Liaquat Ali Gilani arrived at the residence of Secretary Energy Department, Government of Punjab, Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti and condoled with him over demise of his brother.

He prayed for rest of the departed soul and patience for the grieved family.