Commissioner Bahawalpur directs crackdown against petrol pumps selling fuel on high price, less quantity

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has directed to launch a crackdown against petrol pumps involved in overcharging and providing fuel in less quantity.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed instructed Assistant Commissioners to check petrol pumps.

Assistant Commissioner Ahamdpur East Naeem Sadiq visited 17 petrol pumps and checked the prices and also measured the quantity of fuel.

Fine of Rs 300,000 was imposed on six petrol pumps found to sell petrol and diesel at higher prices.

11 other petrol pumps were sealed on the violation of selling petrol and diesel in less quantity.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Adnan Khattak also visited various petrol pumps.