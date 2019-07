Commissioner Bahawalpur directs for establishing special cattle sale points

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal Wednesday directed the officers concerned to finalize arrangements for establishing special sale points for cattle in connection with Eid-ul-Azha

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal Wednesday directed the officers concerned to finalize arrangements for establishing special sale points for cattle in connection with Eid-ul-Azha. Presiding over a meeting of Cattle Market Management Committee held here at his office, the commissioner said that fodder, water and veterinary doctor for the livestock must be present at the points for prevention of congo virus.

The CCTV cameras should be installed for security monitoring and measures. He said that 13 cattle markets and special sale points would remain operational until Eid-ul-Azha.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon, Director Finance and Development Nousheen Malik, Managing Director Cattle Management Company Waqar Jaffer Khan, Director Bahawalpur Development Authority Rubina Abbasi and other officers.