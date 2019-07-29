UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asks Officers To Take Action Against Buildings With Unapproved Map Designs

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 05:45 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division asks officers to take action against buildings with unapproved map designs

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Nayyar Iqbal, presided over a meeting of Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur to review approval of commercial and domestic architecture map designs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Nayyar Iqbal, presided over a meeting of Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur to review approval of commercial and domestic architecture map designs.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada, Director Finance and Development Nousheen Malik and other concerned officers.

Commissioner directed the officers to ensure that all the requirements were fulfilled before approving a map design. He said that necessary action must be initiated against building with unapproved map designs. The meeting reviewed and approved commercial map designs.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur All

Recent Stories

China landslide death toll jumps to 42, nine missi ..

38 seconds ago

Vice-Chancellor Islamia University for promoting t ..

40 seconds ago

MCI plans to launch plastic free campaign at UCs l ..

42 seconds ago

Peace Committee meets to discuss matters of Eid-ul ..

50 seconds ago

UAE signs visa-waiver deal with Equatorial Guinea

16 minutes ago

Dealers to be booked over sale of poor quality pes ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.