Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asks Officers To Take Action Against Buildings With Unapproved Map Designs
Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 05:45 PM
Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Nayyar Iqbal, presided over a meeting of Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur to review approval of commercial and domestic architecture map designs
The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada, Director Finance and Development Nousheen Malik and other concerned officers.
Commissioner directed the officers to ensure that all the requirements were fulfilled before approving a map design. He said that necessary action must be initiated against building with unapproved map designs. The meeting reviewed and approved commercial map designs.