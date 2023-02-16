Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar holds meeting with administrative officers

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar held a meeting with the administrative officers of the Bahawalpur division today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 )

While addressing the meeting, he said that officers must observe punctuality and that administrative matters should be completed efficiently. He said that officers should use all available resources to provide relief to the people. He said that steps should be taken to complete the ongoing development projects at a specific time. He said that matters related to health and education should be prioritized.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr.

Ehtisham Anwar directed that all the districts should take steps for the improvement of their cities. Proper planning should be done to eliminate encroachment, improve sanitation, promote plantation, reduce traffic accidents, and construct drainage projects. He said that more improvements should be made to promote sports activities among the youth.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Shakeel Ahmad Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Salman Khan Lodhi and administrative officers, and all assistant commissioners of the division participated in the meeting.