UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar Holds Meeting With Administrative Officers

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar holds meeting with administrative officers

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar held a meeting with the administrative officers of the Bahawalpur division today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar held a meeting with the administrative officers of the Bahawalpur division today.

While addressing the meeting, he said that officers must observe punctuality and that administrative matters should be completed efficiently. He said that officers should use all available resources to provide relief to the people. He said that steps should be taken to complete the ongoing development projects at a specific time. He said that matters related to health and education should be prioritized.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr.

Ehtisham Anwar directed that all the districts should take steps for the improvement of their cities. Proper planning should be done to eliminate encroachment, improve sanitation, promote plantation, reduce traffic accidents, and construct drainage projects. He said that more improvements should be made to promote sports activities among the youth.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Shakeel Ahmad Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Salman Khan Lodhi and administrative officers, and all assistant commissioners of the division participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Sports Education Salman Khan Traffic Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Shakeel All

Recent Stories

Jashan-e-Baharan to start from 4th March

Jashan-e-Baharan to start from 4th March

39 seconds ago
 Govt to provide subsidy on 0.2 mln solar systems i ..

Govt to provide subsidy on 0.2 mln solar systems in Sindh

57 minutes ago
 Russia Remains in Over 40 Council of Europe Conven ..

Russia Remains in Over 40 Council of Europe Conventions - Deputy Foreign Ministe ..

43 seconds ago
 Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Kissimmee, Florida Nu ..

Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Kissimmee, Florida Nursery - County

44 seconds ago
 Saudi Foreign Minister to Visit Syria in Coming Da ..

Saudi Foreign Minister to Visit Syria in Coming Days - Source

1 hour ago
 Canada's Top Diplomat Travels to Ukraine to Reaffi ..

Canada's Top Diplomat Travels to Ukraine to Reaffirm Support - Global Affairs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.