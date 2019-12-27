UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Hold Open Kachehri At Yazman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 07:33 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division hold open kachehri at Yazman

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry held weekly open kachehri at Yazman here Friday to resolve people's problems on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry held weekly open kachehri at Yazman here Friday to resolve people's problems on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Commissioner said that all the officers must adopt an open door policy and listen to the complaints of people and resolve them on a priority basis.

He said that open kachehries are part of Punjab government's policy of solving people's problems.

As many as 20 complainants submitted their applications regarding various departments. Commissioner heard the complaints and took immediate notice on the applications and issued directions to the concerned officers.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada and Assistant Commissioner Yazman Muhammad Shahid were also present at the occasion.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Bahawalpur Yazman All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

AJK Prime Minister condemns unprovoked Indian Shel ..

2 minutes ago

Regulations Set by Montreux Convention to Remain U ..

2 minutes ago

KP Public Service Commission schedules ability tes ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister directs to complete recruitment in ..

2 minutes ago

Subaru Recalls Over 42,000 Cars From Russia Due to ..

7 minutes ago

NATO Conducted 17% More Military Exercises in Arct ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.