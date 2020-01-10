UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Holds Open Kachehri

Fri 10th January 2020

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry held a weekly open kachehri at his office here Friday to resolve people's problems on the directives of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry held a weekly open kachehri at his office here Friday to resolve people's problems on the directives of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The commissioner said all the officers must adopt an open door policy and listen to the complaints of people and resolve them on priority basis.

He said open kachehries were part of Punjab government's policy of solving people's problems. As many as 10 complainants submitted their applications regarding various departments.

The commissioner heard the complaints and took immediate notice on the applications and issued directions to the concerned officers.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada and Assistant Commissioner General Liaqat Ali were also present at the occasion.

Your Thoughts and Comments

