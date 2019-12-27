Commissioner Bahawalpur Division pays surprise visit to THQ Yazman

(@imziishan)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Yazman on Friday.

He visited Emergency Section, Medical Ward and inspected the stock of medicines available at the hospital.

Commissioner expressed satisfaction on the presence of anti-rabies vaccines and medicines for snake bite. He directed to improve the cleanliness of the hospital. Commissioner directed the hospital administration to participate in the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign by planting more trees.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada, Assistant Commissioner Yazman Muhammad Shahid and Medical Superintendent THQ Yazman Dr Waleed Ahmad were also present at the occasion.